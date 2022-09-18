Entertainment

KJo confirms casting Dev in 'Brahmastra 2'; is it Ranveer?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 18, 2022, 12:24 pm 3 min read

'Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev' will hit theaters in 2025.

Brahmastra plot discussion ahead. The day Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was finally released, cinephiles walked out of theaters with one question dominating their minds: Who is Dev? The first part hinted the sequel will underline Dev's (Shiva's father) backstory. If the compelling social media narrative is to go by, Ranveer Singh will essay this role. Now, co-producer Karan Johar has opened up on the matter.

Director Ayan Mukerji always planned Brahmastra as a full-fledged trilogy and aspires to weave India's first cinematic universe—Astraverse.

The first film's second half gravitated heavily toward the flashback sequences of Dev and Amrita—Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) parents—fueling the audience's curiosity about them.

Going by the brief glimpse of Dev in Brahmastra, several netizens believe Ranveer Singh is the obvious choice to anchor the second part.

Johar, who is quite active on social media, held an Instagram Live session on Saturday. During the same, an Instagram user named Sidharth threw the question of the hour at the filmmaker. Responding to him, the director-producer then said, "You already have the inside info you don't need to ask who is playing Dev." Our guess? Perhaps Sidharth is someone who works with Johar.

Several names have popped up for Dev's role, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kapoor himself, and Hrithik Roshan, too. To recall, in Brahmastra, SRK's character eventually killed himself (or did he?). Roshan, on the other hand, reportedly declined the role due to his prior commitments. Thus, it remains to be seen if Kapoor will play dual roles or Singh will carry the mantle this time.

A recent slip-up by film critic Anupama Chopra has also somewhat confirmed that Singh is gearing up for another onscreen collaboration with his wife Deepika Padukone. During a recent conversation with YouTuber-movie reviewer Anmol Jamwal, she said, "I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva) enable them (the makers) to make a kicka** part two with...Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone."

Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev will be the second part of the planned trilogy and is expected to pick up from where the first part concluded. Padukone's casting is almost confirmed since she even had a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in part one. Alia Bhatt and Kapoor will also reprise their roles in the sequel. Mukerji is targeting the December 2025 slot for the adventure drama's release.

