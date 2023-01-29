Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant's mother dies battling cancer, last rites in Mumbai

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023, 06:14 pm 2 min read

Rakhi Sawant's mother dies battling cancer; actor inconsolable

Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Bheda, passed away on Saturday night. She was 73. She was reportedly suffering from stage-four endometrial cancer, which metastasized to the liver, lungs, and brain, and was undergoing treatment at Criticare Hospital, Mumbai. Bheda was laid to rest at a cemetery in Oshiwara. The Main Hoon Na actor's Instagram handle shared a video of her crying at the hospital.

Family and friends stood by Sawant

Sawant and her brother Rakesh Sawant brought Bheda's mortal remains to the cemetery on Sunday. The funeral was attended by Sawant's friends from the industry, like Farah Khan, Sangeeta Kapure, Rashami Desai, and Ehsaan Qureshi, among others. Sawant's husband, Adil Khan, reportedly stood by her as she and Rakesh chanted prayers for Bheda. The actor was seen crying profusely in many paparazzi videos.

Sawant's recent post from the hospital

Late on Saturday, Sawant posted a video on Instagram where she was crying inside the hospital Bheda breathed her last. She captioned it, "Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA," expressing how the irreparable loss has affected her. Celebrities like Jackie Shroff and Ridhima Pandit offered their heartfelt condolences.

Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably after losing mother

Industry members offer their condolences

On Sawant's video, Shroff commented, "I feel your pain having lost my mom, dad, brother; their soul will always be with us." Farah Khan, who directed Sawant in Main Hoon Na, spoke to ETimes after Bheda's funeral. She said, "It is extremely heartbreaking for anyone who loses their mother. Moms are always important." She asked the media to give Sawant some space while mourning.

Sawant exited Bigg Boss Marathi as Bheda's health deteriorated

Back on January 9, Sawant addressed her fans in a live session and revealed her mother's illness. She also updated her followers about her mother being admitted to the hospital. Recently, she shared another video asking everyone to pray for her mom's speedy recovery. She earlier also revealed that she came out of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 after her mother's health deteriorated.