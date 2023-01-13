Lifestyle

Home remedies for clearing nasal congestion

Home remedies for clearing nasal congestion

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 13, 2023, 02:37 pm 2 min read

Unclog your nose with these home remedies

You must have experienced that annoying feeling when you are neither able to inhale nor exhale easily due to a stuffy nose. Even blowing your nose does not solve the problem. Quite suffocating, right? Your nose feels stuffy likely because the blood vessels inside swell and block the airways. Here are some natural and home remedies to get rid of the congestion.

Try a natural decongestant

Studies suggest that vitamin C can shorten the duration of a cold and decrease the severity of symptoms. Though it does not directly impact congestion, it can help you get past the symptoms of a cold. You can also take ginger in the form of ginger tea as it has high anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, which may help you fight off your stuffy nose.

Take a hot shower

Taking a hot shower can help your breathing return to normal, at least for a while. This is because the steam from hot water thins out the mucus in your nose and reduces inflammation. Alternatively, you can breathe in steam from hot water in a sink. Open the hot water tap, cover your head with a towel and breathe in from the running water.

Inhale steam

Inhaling steam is one of the best home remedies recommended by health experts. It is a tried and tested method to relieve nasal congestion. Simply, heat some water in a pan. Once heated, take it out in a bowl. Covering your head with a towel, move your face towards the bowl to inhale the steam. An added benefit - you get a glowing face!

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking plenty of water, especially warm water, is crucial when you are experiencing flu symptoms or have a cold. Optimum hydration levels thin the mucus in your nasal passages by decreasing the pressure in your sinuses caused by mucus buildup. It warms the mucus membranes in your sinuses and throat and also keeps the membranes in your airways lubricated.

Turn the humidifier on

By instantly adding moisture to the air, a humidifier helps in breaking up mucus so you can cough it up. It eases your sinus pain and helps relieve nasal congestion by soothing your irritated tissues and swollen blood vessels in your nose and sinuses. However, be cautious as too much humidity can promote dust mites and mold growth indoor, which are common allergy triggers.