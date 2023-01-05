Lifestyle

5 lip-smacking recipes using semolina

5 lip-smacking recipes using semolina

Written by Sneha Das Jan 05, 2023, 12:33 pm 2 min read

These semolina recipes are delicious and easy to make

A type of coarse flour made of durum wheat, semolina is loaded with protein, vitamin B, and fiber. It supports healthy digestion, promotes weight loss, and takes care of your heart health. Semolina is usually used to make cakes, porridge, pancakes, puddings, and desserts. It is low in calories which makes it a healthier option than regular flour. Here are five semolina recipes.

Sooji halwa

One of the most classic and easy recipes using semolina, sooji halwa can also be prepared during festive occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, etc. Roast semolina in a ghee-greased pan. Add cardamom and sugar and mix well. Add milk and dry fruits and whisk well. Cover the pan and let the mixture boil. Add more ghee and crushed dry fruits, mix and serve hot.

Semolina oregano popcorns

Add corn kernels to a bowl. Add salt, chili flakes, and semolina and mix well. Add milk and finely chopped oregano and mix well until you get a thick batter. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Drop small portions of the mixture into an olive oil-greased pan and deep-fry until golden and crisp. Sprinkle chaat masala on top of the popcorn and serve hot.

Semolina cake

Also called Bolo de Batica, this cake is prepared from semolina and coconut. Mix baking powder, coconut, semolina, and salt and keep aside. Beat sugar and butter in another bowl until fluffy. Add egg yolks and mix well. Add the semolina mixture, rose essence, and beaten egg whites and combine everything well. Transfer to a greased tin, refrigerate and bake for 35 minutes.

Semolina dhokla

Mix together sooji, yogurt, a pinch of turmeric powder, green chilies, salt, and ginger paste, and mix well. Add some water and mix again. Keep it aside for 10 minutes. Add oil and fruit salt to it and mix well. Pour the dhokla batter into an oil-greased tray, cover it, and let it steam for 10 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve.

Sooji besan and atta laddoo

Roast semolina in a ghee-greased kadhai and keep aside. Roast atta in another ghee-greased wok and keep aside. Stir besan in another ghee-greased kadhai until light brown and keep aside. Mix together the roasted besan, atta, and sooji. Add cardamom seeds, sugar, and silvered almonds and mix well. Let it cool and make small balls out of the mixture. Serve immediately.