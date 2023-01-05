Lifestyle

Things to watch for in 100 days of a relationship

Things to watch for in 100 days of a relationship

Written by Sneha Das Jan 05, 2023, 12:19 pm 2 min read

Look out for these five signs in the first 100 days of your relationship

The first 100 days of a relationship is the most crucial stage when you can find out whether your partner is the ideal one. During this time, you can understand their habits, and behavior and try to pick up on the warning signs or red flags. Here are five significant things to watch for in the first 100 days of your relationship.

Is there respect in your relationship?

Respect is one of the most important things that builds or breaks a relationship. If both of you strongly oppose each other's interests, views, opinions, and lifestyles, then it's a warning sign and it's time to consider whether you will continue the relationship or not. In a healthy relationship, a couple respects and values each other's time, opinions, values, and individuality.

Do you trust each other?

Trust is one of the most solid foundations in a relationship. If you find it difficult to trust your partner, then stress, depression, and uncertainty can surround your relationship, leading to heartbreak. Lack of trust is a big red flag and it is a sign to move on from the toxicity. Trust, in relationships, makes them more open and giving.

Is there enough affection in your relationship?

Small gestures and subtle expressions of love and affection like hugs, comforting touches, and kisses can make you feel secure and certain in a relationship. While PDAs can be too cheesy, little physical gestures of affection can make your partner feel special, comforted, and loved. Even small expressions of appreciation and gratitude can make a relationship more happy and strong.

Look for any signs of manipulation or abuse

A relationship should not take a toll on your well-being or mental health. If your partner is gaslighting you and making you feel insecure, doubt yourself, or lose confidence, then you are stuck in a toxic relationship and it's time to take a break. You should never settle for any relationship that involves manipulation or emotional, psychological, sexual, or physical abuse.

Is there healthy and strong communication?

Communication can affect a relationship to a large extent. If you are not comfortable talking about certain things with your partner or hesitate to show your true self, then you are in the wrong relationship, my friend. In a healthy relationship, a couple should be transparent, honest, and open with each other. Strong and healthy communication nourishes a relationship making it strong.