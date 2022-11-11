Lifestyle

5 ways to teach your kids hand-eye coordination

These fun activities will improve your child's hand-eye coordination

Hand-eye coordination is one of the most crucial abilities that can be learned through sports, academics, and life skills. The action involves processing information through the eyes and then using it to direct movements of the hand to finish a task. As your child grows, their hand-eye coordination develops and enables them to perform tasks. Here are five ways to teach children hand-eye coordination.

Ball activity Throwing and catching a ball

One of the best ways to sharpen your child's hand-eye coordination, ball activities help to improve your kid's reaction time and processing speed. You should make your little ones practice throwing and catching the balls which will train them for sports. For this, you can use tennis balls, basketballs, beach balls, etc. Start from a short distance and then increase the distance and speed.

Hones skills Puzzles

One of the most fun activities for children, puzzles help develop and hone their skills like fine motor, problem-solving, logic, shape recognition, along with hand-eye coordination. Puzzles also strengthen the muscles in their wrists and hands while teaching your kids about shapes and patterns. A complex puzzle needs your kids to focus, recognize patterns, and strategize, thereby improving their cognitive abilities.

Challenging and exciting Skipping rope

A challenging and exciting activity for children, skipping rope not only improves their hand-eye coordination but also keeps them fit and healthy. Children have to coordinate their alternate legs and both sides of their bodies while moving the rope. Make sure to watch that they jump through it. It also helps improve their balance and strengthens their lower body.

Art form Drawing

Drawing is one of the best activities that your children must practice every day. It improves their finger and eye coordination to achieve a particular task. You can provide them with paper, a whiteboard, pencils, wax crayons, cardboard, and paint. Practicing different arm forms like sketching, painting or drawing makes kids creative, keeps their brains sharp, and improves their mood.

Controlled movements Threading and lacing

Completing a lacing card or threading beads not only improves your child's hand-eye coordination but also increases their concentration and gives them an opportunity to practice controlled movements. These fine motor activities will also improve your kid's spatial skills. You can give them chunky beads to thread onto strings or macaroni to make a necklace. They can also try completing a lacing card.