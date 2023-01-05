Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Deepika Padukone! Revealing the superstar's fitness secrets

Happy birthday, Deepika Padukone! Revealing the superstar's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 05, 2023, 05:00 am 2 min read

Wishing Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday

The Shantipriya of our hearts turns 37 today! From raising the oomph factor by sporting a bikini in Pathan to being the absolute queen that she is in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is second to none when it comes to looking fit for every role she plays onscreen. As the stunner celebrates her birthday today, let's dive into the depths of her fitness secrets. Chhapaak!

Pilates is Padukone's go-to fitness activity

If there's one thing that is always on Padukone's fitness plan, it has to be Pilates. As per her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, the actor has the perfect Pilates body as she carries both basic and challenging exercises like a pro. The trainer shared in an interview that the duo performs a variety of exercises like the reformer, CoreAlign, MOTR, bodhi, and Wunda Chair.

Doing it like she owns it!

A post shared by on

The actor stays consistent despite an overwhelming schedule

When the Pathan actor is in Mumbai, her workout regimen mostly includes a combination of Pilates and functional training. During an interview, the Cocktail girl revealed that she does make sure to pack in some form of exercise even when she is traveling or pressed for time. When in a paucity of time, she does a 10-minute walk on the treadmill and some stretching.

Sweat, strength, and smiles!

A post shared by on

Padukone swears by the 3Ds - dedication, determination, and discipline

During an interview, the Tamasha actor revealed that there are 3Ds that keep her fit as a fiddle - dedication, determination, and discipline. She credits this to her love for badminton and how it has been passed on to her by her sportsman father Prakash Padukone. She shared that since she belongs to a family of athletes, discipline comes naturally.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor follows a diet that isn't strict

Padukone is not really strict and a no-no kind when it comes to what she eats. In an interview, the Piku star shared that she enjoys eating all her favorite food, but in moderation. Karachiwala told that Padukone also ensures that she's feeding herself after every few hours and never skips meals. The actor has often expressed her fondness for South Indian food.