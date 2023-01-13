Lifestyle

Skincare tips for smooth and well-nourished legs

Skincare tips for smooth and well-nourished legs

Written by Sneha Das Jan 13, 2023, 02:26 pm 3 min read

Follow these tips to make your legs look toned, hydrated and smooth

Just as your skin requires pampering, love, and care, your legs also need equal attention to make them look healthy, and toned. It is important to include your legs in your daily skincare routine as they are one of the most essential body parts. Daily exfoliation and moisturization can prevent dullness and pigmentation on your legs. Here's how you can take care of them.

Use a shaving gel or cream

If you are using soap to shave your legs, then stop right now! Using soaps while shaving can make your skin rough and dry. Instead, go for shaving gels or creams that soften your hair and make it easier to remove them from close to your skin's surface. Choose shaving gels that contain hydrating ingredients like olive oil, colloidal oatmeal, lanolin, or vitamin E.

Pick a good razor and replace it once a month

Opt for a skin-friendly razor that has water-activated lubrication and moisturizing serum made with shea butter to keep your legs nourished and hydrated after shaving. Also, do not use a razor for months as it loses its moisturizing benefits and can give you nicks and cuts or even strawberry legs. We recommend you replace your razor every month for a smooth shaving experience.

Exfoliate your legs

It is important to exfoliate your legs every week to eliminate dead and rough skin cells and make them smooth and moisturized. Mix together coconut oil, brown sugar, and honey and massage this mixture on your legs in circular motions. Rinse it thoroughly with water after a few minutes. You can also use a firm bristled brush to exfoliate to improve blood circulation.

Always use a hydrating body wash

While normal soaps and cleansers can effectively remove the dirt and sweat trapped in your skin, they can also wash off your skin's natural oils. We recommend you use an ultra-creamy and nourishing body wash or glycerin-based bars for cleaning your legs that will eliminate the dirt without stripping off the natural oils. You can go for one rich in argan or coconut oil.

Moisturize your legs and apply SPF

It is important to moisturize your legs every day to make them smooth and healthy and prevent dryness, roughness, and scaly skin. Use a generous amount of body cream or lotion right after your shower or post-hair removal to lock in the moisture. Go for a body cream containing ceramides, lanolin, or shea butter for extra hydration. Also, do not forget to apply sunscreen.