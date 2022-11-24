Lifestyle

Beauty Review: Inatur vitamin C face serum

Written by Sneha Das Nov 24, 2022, 11:56 am 3 min read

This vitamin C face serum has a lightweight formula and non-greasy texture

Who doesn't dream of clear, spotless, and radiant skin? Face serums must be included in your skincare regime to boost collagen production and reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Vitamin C serums are most effective on your skin as they make it firm and give it a healthy glow. Here's our review of Inatur's vitamin C serum which claims to be a brightening concoction.

About the product

The Inatur vitamin C face serum is to be a hyaluronic acid-based skin brightening and repair potion that aims to brighten your skin. It claims to help diminish age spots, acne scars, sun spots, and freckles, and heal sun-damaged skin to give a clear complexion. The 100% vegan and cruelty-free product has a lightweight formula and is non-greasy in texture.

Some benefits to expect from the product

The product easily absorbs into your skin and helps lighten and brighten it. It promises to regenerate your skin and prevent aging. It aims to fade pigmentation and reduce dullness by smoothing the skin's surface. It also boosts collagen production creating a tightening effect on your skin. The product also contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin, giving it a healthy glow.

Contents of the formula

The main ingredients include vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, lemon, amla, bergamot, gotu kola, and orange peel. Vitamin C moisturizes your skin and prevents skin redness, and hyperpigmentation while increasing collagen production. Amla and lemon's citric properties brighten your skin and fade away dark spots and scars. Gotu Kola protects your skin from UV rays and free radicals while bergamot helps reduce pimples.

How to use the product?

First, wash your face with a mild cleanser and gently pat dry with a towel. Take a few drops of Inatur vitamin C serum, put dots on your face, and massage it gently in a circular motion all over your face and neck until it gets completely absorbed into your skin. Follow it up with a moisturizer. You can use it twice daily.

Packaging and price

You get a 30ml glass pumping bottle nestled inside a box with clean packaging. The pumping bottle ensures the product is not wasted and lasts longer. The product has a mild citrusy fragrance and a light and silky gel-based formula that spreads easily on your skin and does not feel sticky or greasy. The price of the 30ml bottle is Rs. 599.

Should you buy this vitamin C serum?

This vitamin C serum offers deep nourishment to your skin and does not make it oily which is great for people with oily skin. It is also non-comedogenic, chemical-free, paraben-free, silicon-free, and sulfate-free which makes it perfect for people with sensitive skin. It gives hydration and a natural glow to your skin when applied. We recommend you get your hands on this beauty potion.