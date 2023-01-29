Entertainment

SRK, 'Pathaan' team to hold event amid film's success tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023, 05:09 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is on a rage at the box office. It has grossed over Rs. 400cr worldwide, and the craze around the film is still on. It marked Khan's return to celluloid after four years, and fans are absolutely loving it. Now, Pathaan's team, including SRK, will address the media for the first time as part of promotional activities on Monday.

The Monday event will take place in Mumbai and will be attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Siddharth Anand., among others, reported Bollywood Hungama. Notably, the team did not opt for the conventional marketing strategy of media events and interviews. Khan, who is a marketing genius, reportedly adopted this new trick of no promotions to increase anticipation, which proved beneficial.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The event will also get a huge viewership from fans and netizens as even they are curious to see what their favorite superstar has to say in his trademark witty style, especially after the way the film has performed at the box office." Earlier last week, Anand confirmed that the film's promotional activities would begin after the release.