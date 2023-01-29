Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actor Mandeep Roy passes away at 73

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023, 04:44 pm 1 min read

Actor Mandeep Roy passes away aged 73

Veteran Kannada film actor Mandeep Roy reportedly passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest at his residence in Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday. He was aged 73. His daughter Akshatha has confirmed the news to a publication. Reportedly, Roy had suffered a heart attack back in December, too, and had undergone treatment for it in a private hospital in the city.

Roy had been unwell for few days

Akshatha said Roy's mortal remains were placed for public viewing; the last rites would be held at Bengaluru's Hebbal Crematorium later on Sunday. Reportedly, Roy hadn't been keeping well in recent days. In December, Roy was in talks with his doctor to undergo heart surgery. Akshatha informed News18, "Our family will discuss with the doctor whether he should undergo heart surgery or a stent."

Roy's career spanned over 40 years

Roy had acted in more than 500 movies over a career spanning more than four decades. His foray into films happened due to his acquaintance with Kannada stars Anant Nag and Shankar Nag. His first film was Minchina Ota (1981); some of his notable works include Aakasmika, Agni IPS, Elu Suttina Kote, Preetsod Tappaa, among others. He was last seen in Auto Ramanna (2021).