Alka Yagnik becomes YouTube's most-streamed artist of 2022; beats BTS

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Acclaimed Indian playback singer Alka Yagnik has emerged as the most streamed artist on YouTube for 2022, as per Guinness World Records. With her angelic voice that has given us numerous timeless numbers, the singer has beaten popular global artists like BTS, Blackpink, Taylor Swift, and many more to secure first place. Yagnik has topped the list for the third time in a row.

Why does this story matter?

YouTube has become part of our daily lives; from vlogs and music to recipes and quick solutions, the platform offers almost everything.

Meanwhile, Yagnik is one of the most popular Indian singers. With her mellifluous voice, she has made the world fall in love with her.

Yagnik becoming the most-streamed artist on YouTube is a boost for many Indian artists and budding ones, too.

Yagnik and other Indian artists dominated the list

Yagnik earned the top spot on the list with 15.3B YouTube streams in 2022. She topped the list twice earlier, with 17.7B (2021) and 16.6B (2020) streams. The top 10 list was dominated by other Indian artists—including Udit Narayan (10.8B, ranked third), Arijit Singh (10.7B; fourth), Kumar Sanu (9.09B; fifth), Khesari Lal Yadav (7.47B; seventh), Lata Mangeshkar (7.4B; eighth), and Shilpi Raj (7.32B; ninth).

Other artists on the list

Yagnik is not only the most-streamed artist in India and worldwide, but she also garnered 684M streams in Pakistan, becoming its most-streamed artist. Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny (14.7B streams) was ranked second, and K-pop bands BTS (7.9B) and Blackpink (7.03B) secured sixth and 10th places. The list includes 50 global artists. Undoubtedly, YouTube is one of the most streamed platforms in India.

Yagnik's prolific career spanning four decades

Yagnik ruled Bollywood in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. In her career spanning over four decades, she has reportedly sung over 20,000 songs in various languages for films and albums. The prolific singer, trained in Hindustani Classical music, is known for her vocal range and unique voice. Yagnik received many prestigious awards, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards, among others.

Hand-picked songs of the Melody Queen

Yagnik has sung in many Indian languages and here are a few of her best Bollywood chartbusters to celebrate this feat: Gazab Ka Hai Din (1988) Ek Do Teen (1988) Ek Din Aap (1997) Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishare (2003) Hum Tum (2004) Agar Tum Saath Ho (2015) Tumhi Dekho Naa (2006) Jaane Kyon (2001) Tip Tip Barsa Paani (1994) Suraj Hua Maddham (2001)