Param Bir Singh says 'not absconding'; gets protection from arrest

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 02:25 pm

Param Bir Singh tells Supreme Court he is in India.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday told the Supreme Court he is in India and not absconding. He said he has been hiding as he faces a threat to his life. The court, meanwhile, granted him protection from arrest and asked him to join the investigation into an extortion case against him. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Singh's statement is in contrast with media reports that claimed he had left India and was absconding. He "does not want to run anywhere but faces a threat to his life," his lawyer told the court. Now, the court's guarantee will prevent him from going to jail for the time being. The SC had earlier denied granting him protection until his whereabouts were revealed.

Details

Singh said he is 'ready to appear before CBI'

"It should not appear to the court that I am afraid. I have full faith in the system. I am ready to appear before a CBI Court. I am being hounded. There are six cases against me. I am suffering. Please grant me protection," Singh said. In response, the court said, "The officer shall join investigation. But will not be arrested."

Hearing

Where are you?: Court asked in previous hearing

During the last hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court had questioned Singh's whereabouts. "Where are you? Are you in this country or outside? In some state? Where are you? We will come to the remaining. First, we need to know where you are," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh had said at that time.

Cases

Singh faces several extortion cases

Singh faces several police cases and open inquiries by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on extortion charges. He has been summoned multiple times by the state police and other probe agencies but has failed to appear. The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed a petition filed by Singh for quashing of two inquiries against him by Maharashtra government.

Developments

Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of corruption

Earlier this year, Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh, the former Maharashtra Home Minister, of corruption during his tenure which led to the latter's resignation. Deshmukh was accused of extorting money from bars, restaurants, and hookah parlors in Mumbai. He had allegedly asked officials to collect Rs. 100 crore every month through illegal means. He has since been arrested and is currently in judicial custody.