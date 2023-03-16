India

New CCTV footage shows shooters firing at Umesh Pal

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 16, 2023, 05:18 pm 3 min read

A new CCTV video has emerged in the Umesh Pal murder case in which multiple shooters are seen firing at Pal in an alley while he is trying to escape

A new CCTV video has emerged in the Umesh Pal murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in which multiple shooters are seen firing at Pal in an alley while he tries to escape. Pal's police security guard, Sandeep Nishad is also seen running in the footage. According to media reports, he died after a bomb was hurled at him.

Why does this story matter?

Umesh Pal was a witness to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal's murder, which occurred in 2005. He was killed outside his residence last month.

Since then, the UP Police have killed two accused in the murder case in alleged "encounters."

Earlier, CCTV footage of the wife of Atiq Ahmed, prime accused in Raju Pal's murder, meeting his aide Balli Pandit went viral.

Reports claim Pal's shooter was Atiq Ahmed's son Asad

While the video is not particularly clear, the field of view is further obstructed by a gate, which a girl opens and runs away from in panic, apparently after hearing gunshots. An India Today report claims that despite being shot, Pal is seen in the video scuffling with Ahmed's son Asad, who is trying to shoot Pal in the head.

Pal and his security guards were killed

Another CCTV footages surfaces in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj on February 24. While Umesh pal tackles one of the shooters, a crude bomb explodes close to the gunner. Umesh and his two gunners were killed in the shootout. pic.twitter.com/mTD5mFINYo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 16, 2023

UP police doubled reward to Rs. 5 lakh

The report further says that Ahmed's aide Guddu Muslim threw a bomb at gunner, Raghvendra. Earlier this week, UP Police increased the reward from Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh for any information on the five accused in the case—Asad, Arman, Gulam, Guddu, and Sabir. On February 27 and March 6, the police shot dead two accused Arbaz and Vijay Chaudhary, alias Usman.

Atiq Ahmed is currently jailed in Gujarat

Ahmed is currently imprisoned in Gujarat. His brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, and two sons have also been booked in the case. The gangster-turned-politician was booked based on Umesh's wife Jaya's complaint. The police said that Arbaz was driving the same car that was used for Pal's murder. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of sheltering Ahmed.

Raju Pal was shot down in 2005 to avenge defeat

The Allahabad West seat was left vacant after Ahmed, then an SP member, became an MP in 2004. The same year, the BSP's Raju ran for the UP Assembly and won the seat by defeating Azim. In 2005, Raju, who was also said to be Ahmed's aide at one point, was reportedly chased and gunned down in broad daylight to avenge the electoral defeat.