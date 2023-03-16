India

2 SpiceJet pilots grounded for celebrating Holi while operating flight

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 16, 2023, 03:45 pm 1 min read

The pilots allegedly placed gujiyas and a glass of coffee over the flight deck's center console (Photo credit: Twitter/@PoulomiMSaha)

The SpiceJet airline has grounded two of its pilots for celebrating Holi irresponsibly while operating a Delhi-Guwahati flight, reported Times of India. Notably, on March 8, the pilots allegedly placed gujiyas and a glass of coffee on the flight deck's center console, jeopardizing the safety of passengers. A picture of the celebration inside the cockpit also went viral on social media.

Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, says SpiceJet

Following the incident, SpiceJet issued a statement that said, "Both pilots have been off-rostered pending an inquiry. SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit, which is adhered to by all flight crew." "Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation," it added. Meanwhile, many senior pilots expressed concerns regarding the unsafe celebration, as per TOI.