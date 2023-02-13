Business

These cities in India have access to Airtel 5G services

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 13, 2023, 08:25 pm 2 min read

Airtel commenced its 5G rollout in October 2022 (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has been steadily expanding its 5G network and intends to cover the major cities across the country by this year. The telco commenced its 5G rollout in October 2022. As opposed to Jio's standalone 5G technology, Airtel makes use of non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components. Take a look at the complete list of locations that have Airtel's 5G service.

Which states have access to Airtel 5G Plus?

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in 22 states and UTs, namely Assam, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Gujrat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Manipur, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tripura, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan. The telco first launched its 5G service in eight cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Nagpur.

Which cities have access to Airtel 5G Plus?

According to the official website, these cities currently have access to Airtel's 5G network. In Andra Pradesh, Airtel's 5G service is available in Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati. In Jammu & Kashmir, it is live in Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, and Khour. In Tamil Nadu, the 5G network is accessible in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, and Trichy.

These cities across Rajasthan, Bihar, Kerala, Telangana, Jharkhand have access

In Rajasthan, Airtel users can enjoy the 5G network in Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur. In Bihar, it is accessible in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya, and Bhagalpur. In Telangana, users can enjoy 5G in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar. In Jharkhand, Airtel's 5G network is available in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. In Kerala, Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, and Thrissur have Airtel's 5G services.

Airtel 5G Plus is also live across these locations

In Uttar Pradesh, Airtel's 5G network is available in Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Odisha, it is live in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, and Puri. Airtel's 5G network is also accessible across Guwahati in Assam, Ahmedabad in Gujrat, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Imphal in Manipur, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

These cities also have access to Airtel's 5G services

In Haryana, Airtel customs can enjoy 5G in Gurugram, Panipat, and Faridabad. In Maharashtra, it is available in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune. Airtel's 5G services are also live in Agartala in Tripura and Siliguri in West Bengal.