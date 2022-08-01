India

West Bengal: Faulty DJ system electrocutes 10 kanwariyas, 19 injured

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 01, 2022

At least 10 kanwariyas died and 19 have been injured in the Cooch Bihar district of West Bengal due to an incident of electrocution. The incident took place at Dharla Bridge in the Mekhliganj area of Cooch Bihar. While 10 died till the time they were brought to the hospital, the injured kanwariyas have been admitted to a district hospital.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage that is performed by devotees of Lord Shiva.

During this journey, the pilgrims, who are referred to as' Kanwariyas, 'travel to locations such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, as well as Sultanganj in Bihar.

The devotees collect the holy water of the Ganges from these locations and subsequently worship Shiva with the same water.

Details Faulty wiring of DJ system's generator possible reason

At least 29 kanwariyas were electrocuted after a pickup van on its way to Jalpesh was electrocuted on Sunday night. According to the police, the incident may have taken place due to faulty wiring of the DJ system's generator, which was fitted at the back of the truck. The passengers belonged to the Sitalkuchi Police Station area, and their families have been informed.

Twitter Post Grim scenes at the hospital

West Bengal | 10 people died others got injured when the vehicle in which they were traveling got electrocuted in Cooch Behar.Preliminary inquiry reveals that it might be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) which was fitted at the rear of the vehicle: Mathabhanga Addl SP pic.twitter.com/m6xhU9DtaG — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Accident Devotees rushed to local hospital

The devotees were rushed to a local healthcare center. Sixteen kanwariyas were then referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment, and 10 were declared dead on the spot by the attending medical officer. "They were first rushed to the Chandrabandha BPHC. The 16 referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for better treatment have minor injuries but require thorough checkup," Mathabhanga Additional SP Amit Varma told ANI.

Information What did the police say?

While the vehicle has been seized by the police, the driver managed to escape. Senior officers are present on the spot. Briefing about the accident, the SP said, " At around midnight, an incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj Police Station...As per the preliminary inquiry, it appears that the incident took place due to wiring of the generator of the DJ system."