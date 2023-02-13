Business

Jio launches Valentine's Day offer for prepaid users: Check benefits

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 13, 2023, 06:55 pm 2 min read

The offer is only available to customers who recharge on or after February 10 (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio has announced a new offer for Valentine's Day. The special offer is applicable on three prepaid recharge plans of Rs. 349, Rs. 899, and Rs. 2,999, and is only available for customers who recharge on or after February 10. The telco is providing four additional benefits as part of the offer, including additional data and vouchers from Ferns & Petals, and McDonald's.

Users can get an additional 12GB of 4G data

Under the new offer, the company is giving an additional 12GB of 4G data for customers with Rs. 349, Rs. 899, and Rs. 2,999 recharge plans. With the Rs. 349 plan, users get 75GB of data, valid for 30 days. The Rs. 899 plan comes with 225GB of data and 90 days validity, while the Rs. 2,999 yearly plan gives you 912GB of data.

Check out the other benefits of Jio Valentine's Day offer

These are other benefits that you can avail too. Users are eligible for a discount of up to Rs. 750 on flight bookings of Rs. 4,500 or more through Ixigo, a discount of Rs. 150 on a minimum order of Rs. 799 from Ferns & Petals, and a free burger worth Rs. 105 if customers spend Rs. 199 or more at McDonald's.

How to avail of the freebies?

To avail the extra data and coupons, head to the 'Voucher' and 'Coupons & Winnings' sections on your MyJio app. The additional free data will be valid for the same duration as the existing plan. The coupons will be credited to the MyJio account within 72 hours of the recharge and will be valid for 30 days.

Who is eligible for Jio's Valentine's Day offer?

According to the company, Jio users are eligible for the Valentine's Day offer under two conditions. The customer should be an active subscriber of Jio's prepaid services and should have enrolled in the Jio Prime membership plan.

How to enroll for Jio Prime?

Here's how you can enroll for Jio Prime. Users who join after April 1, 2018, have to pay a sum of Rs. 99 along with the first recharge for an annual subscription of Jio Prime. Those who joined on or before March 31, 2018, receive complimentary membership for 12 months via the MyJio app and can enjoy the Jio Prime benefits.