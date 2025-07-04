Indian chess prodigy Gukesh stuns Magnus Carlsen once again: Details 

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh has stunned the world by defeating reigning World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the sixth round of Grand Chess Tour's SuperUnited Rapid tournament in Zagreb. The match was played with Gukesh playing as Black and ended with Carlsen resigning after 49 moves. This is Gukesh's second straight win over Carlsen, having previously defeated him at Norway Chess last month.

Tournament standings Gukesh on top of tournament standings The win against Carlsen has put Gukesh at the top of the tournament standings with a total of 10 points from six games. The Indian chess star had started his day with a loss to Jan-Krzysztof Duda but bounced back by beating Alireza Firouzja and fellow Indian R Praggnanandhaa before defeating Carlsen. "I wasn't too disheartened after the first-round loss," Gukesh said after his string of victories.

Match dynamics Gukesh stuns Carlsen again Just days before their encounter, Carlsen had referred to Gukesh as one of the "presumably weaker players" in the tournament. However, when they met on the board, Gukesh was unfazed by this remark. He took control of the match with a sharp 26...d5 move after Carlsen seemed to have an upper hand initially. As pressure mounted with his position deteriorating and clock ticking under a minute, Carlsen resigned after 49 moves.

Expert opinions 'Gukesh didn't just capitalize on mistakes-he played better': Kasparov Gukesh's controlled and assured performance against Carlsen has drawn praise from chess legends. Garry Kasparov, commenting on the match, said, "Now we can question Magnus's domination. This isn't just another loss. It's a convincing one. Gukesh didn't just capitalize on mistakes-he played better." The Indian prodigy's victory is a testament to his growth as an equal among the game's biggest names.