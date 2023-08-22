Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa becomes third-youngest to reach Candidates Tournament

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa becomes third-youngest to reach Candidates Tournament

Written by Parth Dhall August 22, 2023 | 12:29 am 3 min read

R Praggnanandhaa upset world number three Fabiano Caruana

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa upset world number three, Fabiano Caruana, 3.5-2.5 through the tie-break to reach the finals of the 2023 Chess World Cup. The Indian will face world number one and five-time winner Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the final. Notably, Praggnanandhaa has become the third-youngest player to qualify for the Candidates Tournament, the final event in the World Championship cycle.

A look at his journey so far

Earlier in the tournament, Praggnanandhaa defeated his compatriot Erigaisi Arjun 5-4 to enter the Chess World Cup semi-finals. As a result, he became the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to enter the semi-finals of this tournament. The former has now overcome world number three, Fabiano Caruana, to enter the grand finale. Praggnanandhaa will now face Carlsen in the summit clash.

Here's how Praggnanandhaa won the semi-final

Praggnanandhaa defeated Caruana, the incumbent world number three (FIDE Rankings), after the two-game series ended in a 1-1 draw. Praggnanandhaa went on to win after the two players were involved in a thrilling and intense tie-breaker.

What is the Candidates Tournament?

The Candidates Tournament is the final event of the World Chess Championship cycle. Notably, the top two finishers of the FIDE World Cup qualify for the Candidates Tournament. Hence, Praggnanandhaa has qualified for this stage. The winner of the Candidates Tournament faces the reigning World Chess champion in the championship match. Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren is the defending champion at present.

Praggnanandha attains this feat

Praggnanandha has become just the third player after Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to reach the Candidates Tournament. The young Indian Grandmaster would want to carry his form in the upcoming showpiece tournament.

Final: Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa will lock horns with five-time winner Carlsen in the Chess World Cup final. The latter beat Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov 1.5-0.5 in his semi-final. Notably, this won't be the first meeting of Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen. In February 2022, Praggnanandhaa, at 16, became the youngest player to defeat Carlsen. The Indian Grandmaster beat Carlsen in a rapid game at the Airthings Masters Rapid Chess Tournament[

Will try my best in the finals: Praggnanandhaa

"I didn't expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn't expect to be in the final. I will just try to give my best and see how it goes," said Praggnanandhaa. "It feels really good to qualify for the Candidates; I really wanted to fix this spot."

Share this timeline