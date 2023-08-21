KL Rahul returns! Presenting his centuries in ODI cricket

KL Rahul has smashed five ODI tons

Senior batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been included in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 30. The duo returns to the ODI side after recovering from long-term injuries. The former is set to make a comeback after recovering from a long-time hamstring injury. Rahul will be India's preferred wicket-keeper-batter in the upcoming tournament. Here we present his ODI centuries.

A match-winning 100* on ODI debut

Rahul burst onto ODI cricket in June 2016. He made his debut in the 50-over format during the Zimbabwe tour. He announced his arrival in style, having slammed a match-winning century. The hosts were bowled out for a mere 168 in 49.5 overs. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a four-wicket haul. Rahul's 115-ball 100* made it one-sided for the Men in Blue.

A 118-ball 111 against SL in WC 2019

Rahul made the most of the opportunity to open in the 2019 ICC World Cup. He replaced Shikhar Dhawan, who got ruled out due to an injury. His first and only century in ODI World Cups came against Sri Lanka, who scored 264/7 in 50 overs, batting first. Rahul (111) and Rohit Sharma (103) batted SL out as India won by seven wickets.

Rahul fires against WI, 2019

Over five months later, Rahul scored another formidable century, this time at home. It came against West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam. Rahul and Rohit shared a 227-run opening stand as India slammed 387/5 in 50 overs. The former smashed 102 off 104 balls (8 fours and 3 sixes). India won by 107 runs, bowling the Caribbeans out for 280.

His career-best score in ODIs

Rahul was on song during India's tour to New Zealand in the 2019/20 season. He registered his career-best ODI score in the 3rd ODI against the Kiwis in Mount Maunganui. Rahul slammed a 113-ball 112, with India scoring 296/7 in 50 overs. However, the Black Caps chased it down in 47.1 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

Rahul's 108 against England goes in vain

The last of Rahul's five ODI tons came in March 2021 against England (Pune). He hammered a 114-ball 108 as India posted 336/6 in 50 overs. Rahul's knock was laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes. However, the knock went in vain as a century from Jonny Bairstow struck India hard. Ben Stokes also smashed a 52-ball 99 as England won in 43.3 overs.

