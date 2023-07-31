Decoding India's pace options for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 31, 2023 | 09:42 am 3 min read

Shami has the most ODI wickets among active Indian pacers (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is less than 70 days away as all 10 participating teams are gearing up for the mega event. India are the hosts of the competition and they would be raring to taste the glory in front of their home crowd. Finalizing a pace attack would be important for India with several names being in contention. Here is more.

Why does this story matter?

Though tracks in India are known to favor spin more than pace, fast bowlers would be required to operate well in the powerplay and death overs. India are currently playing an ODI series against hosts West Indies and they have named a second-string pace attack. The Asia Cup and the home series against Australia are India's only other ODI assignments before the WC.

Here are the first-choice pacers

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah are certain to form India's pace attack at the WC, subject to their fitness. Bumrah, who last played an international game in September 2022, is fit again and is likely to make a comeback soon. While Siraj is currently the second-ranked bowler in the format, Shami has the most ODI wickets among active Indian pacers (162).

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will play a crucial role

India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya would be required to contribute significantly with the ball. The all-rounder seems to have overcome his fitness issues as he has bowled regularly in recent games. A player batting in the top-six and contributing with the ball definitely adds more balance to the line-up. Hardik can operate with the new ball and his well-disguised short deliveries have troubled many batters.

Any left-arm pacer unlikely to get the ticket

India are seemingly not keen on getting a left-arm pacer in the WC squad as Arshdeep Singh has been named in the Asian Games squad. Though Jaydev Unadkat is in India's squad for the WI series, he did not get a chance in the first two games. The veteran might not even be selected for the Asia Cup or Australia series.

Other pacers in the WI series

Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, and Umran Malik are the other specialist pacers in India's squad for the WI series. While Shardul has claimed four wickets combined in the first two games, Mukesh and Umran have not impressed much. As Shardul can also contribute with his batting, the selectors can select him as Hardik's back-up. Though Umran possesses sheer pace, he still lacks control.

India's probable pace unit in the WC

India are likely to go with four specialist pacers in the 15-member WC squad besides Hardik. Shami, Bumrah, and Siraj will seal three spots unless and until any of them sustain fitness issues. Shardul is likely to be the back-up pacer. Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are unlikely to get any call-up as both pacers have not played any List A games in 2023.

