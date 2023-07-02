Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces Lahiru Kumara in SL squad

CWC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces Lahiru Kumara in SL squad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 02, 2023 | 09:24 am 2 min read

Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out with a side strain (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team Sri Lanka has suffered yet another blow as pacer Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers with a side strain. This is their second casualty in the tournament after veteran fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera. Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounder Sahan Arachchige has been named Kumara's replacement in the squad. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

As Chameera did not play a single game in the tournament due to a shoulder injury, Kumara led SL's pace attack and displayed some brilliant performances. While he was hostile with the new ball, the fast bowler also managed to restrict the run flow in the end overs. Hence, his absence might hurt Dasun Shanaka's men in the Super-Sixes stage.

Here is the updated SL squad

Sri Lanka's updated squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Sahan Arachchige, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka.

A look at Kumara's ODI numbers

Kumara scalped seven wickets in five games in the ongoing competition at an excellent economy rate of 4.92. Overall, the speed merchant has raced to 34 wickets in 26 ODIs, conceding runs at 6.42. Meanwhile, Arachchige is a batting all-rounder who owns 1,454 runs in 66 List-A games at 29.67 (50s: 12). With his off-spin, the 27-year-old has scalped 38 wickets (ER: 4.49).

Sri Lanka's unbeaten run in the campaign

SL have enjoyed a dream run in the tournament, having topped Group B with wins in all four games. They then got the better of the Netherlands in their first Super Sixes assignment. They will now meet hosts Zimbabwe in their second Super Sixes match on Sunday (July 2). Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dimuth Karunaratne have been SL's top bowler and batter, respectively.

Share this timeline