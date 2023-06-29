Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Oman's Fayyaz Butt records his career-best ODI figures

CWC Qualifiers: Oman's Fayyaz Butt records his career-best ODI figures

Written by Parth Dhall June 29, 2023 | 04:57 pm 2 min read

Fayyaz Butt took four wickets for 79 runs (Source: Twitter/@TheOmanCricket)

Oman's right-arm pacer Fayyaz Butt took four wickets against Zimbabwe in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Although Zimbabwe scored in excess of 300 runs, Fayyaz's spell was a positive for them. However, the Oman pacer leaked 79 runs in 10 overs. Sean Williams's century took Zimbabwe to 332/7 in 50 overs. Here are the stats.

A look at Fayyaz's spell

Fayyaz dismissed Zimbabwe opener Joylord Gumbie in the 13th over to put Oman on top. The Oman pacer then broke the crucial partnership between Sikandar Raza and Williams by dismissing the former. Soon after, Fayyaz got rid of Ryan Burl (43rd over). Fayyaz then uprooted Williams, who smashed another century in the ongoing tournament (142 off 103 balls).

Career-best bowling figures

Fayyaz has registered his best bowling figures in ODI cricket (4/79). This was his first four-wicket haul in the format. Before this match, Fayyaz's best figures were 3/28 (against UAE in March 2022). Fayyaz has now raced to 27 wickets from 22 ODIs at an average of 33.74. He has an economy rate of 5.74 in the 50-over format.

How did Zimbabwe's innings pan out?

After a 46-run opening stand, Zimbabwe lost both their openers Gumbie (21) and Craig Ervine (25) inside two runs. Williams, who arrived to bat at number three, rebuilt the innings alongside Wessly Madhevere (23). The duo added 64 runs for the third wicket. Williams shifted gears and took Zimbabwe past 200 with Raza. Luke Jongwe's unbeaten 43(28) propelled Zimbabwe to 332/7.

Fayyaz was part of Pakistan's squad in 2018 U-19 WC

For the unversed, Fayyaz was a part of Pakistan's squad in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. He made his international debut for Oman a year later (against Ireland at Al Amerat - February 13, 2019).

Share this timeline