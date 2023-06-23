Sports

Sanju Samson recalled to India's ODI squad: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 23, 2023 | 08:31 pm

Samson owns an ODI average of 66 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Sanju Samson has been recalled to India's ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. BCCI announced India's Test and ODI teams for the full-fledged tour starting from July 12. India will play a couple of Test matches and a three-match ODI series against WI. Samson, who last played an ODI for India in November 2022 against New Zealand, has got another opportunity.

Why does this story matter?

Samson boasts a very good ODI record for India but has received limited chances in this format. With KL Rahul still out injured and Rishabh Pant recuperating from his freak accident, Samson is considered the second wicket-keeper along with Ishan Kishan in the 17-member Indian team for the ODI series. However, it is a big opportunity for Samson to prove his worth.

A look at Samson's exceptional ODI numbers

Despite getting very limited chances to don the Indian national team jersey in ODIs, Samson has scored 330 runs in 10 ODIs at an impressive average of 66. His tally includes two half-centuries, one of which came against WI in a winning cause at the Port of Spain. Samson's ability to attack spinners makes him an ideal number four for Team India.

Here are Samson's domestic numbers

The wicket-keeper batter who hails from Kerala has amassed 3,014 runs in 115 List A matches at 31.40. Samson has also scored 3,446 runs in First-Class cricket in 58 matches at 38.71. He has compiled 5,979 runs in 241 T20 matches at an average of 28.60. He has compiled three tons and 38 fifties in the shortest format.

Samson had a decent run in IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals skipper had a par season in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson scored 362 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.16. He slammed three fifties this season and owned a strike rate of 153.38. Comparatively, he had a better 2022 IPL season when he smashed 458 runs and guided his team to the final.

Samson can be India's solution at number four in ODIs

India have had problems in finding a solid number four batter in ODIs. With the ICC Cricket World Cup fast approaching they need to find their main man for that position. While Shreyas Iyer has done well and made the position his own, injuries have not been kind to him. Hence, Samson can be ideal, given he can also double up as a wicketkeeper.

