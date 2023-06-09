Sports

WTC Final, Ajinkya Rahane slams a valiant 89: Key stats

Ajinkya Rahane completed 5,000 runs in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane announced his comeback with a fighting 89-run knock against Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. He played a timely knock as India were in dire straits with a top-order collapse. Rahane missed out on his 13th Test century and second in England. His knock helped India get past 260. We decode his stats.

A fighting century from Rahane

Rahane came in when India were tottering at 50/3 in only 14 overs. Soon they also lost Virat Kohli as well to be reeling at 71/4. Rahane stitched a 71-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to bring some stability. Jadeja was dismissed late on Day 2 before Rahane got along with Shardul Thakur, to stitch a century-plus stand. Rahane smashed 11 fours and a six.

Rahane survives twice

Rahane was trapped LBW yesterday but after reviewing, it was brought to light that Pat Cummins had overstepped. On Friday, while batting on 74, he was dropped by David Warner at first slip. Cummins was the bowler once again. However, Cummins finally dismissed Rahane.

Rahane has surpassed 5,000 Test runs

Courtesy of a stellar knock, Rahane crossed the landmark of 5,000 Test runs. He became the 13th Indian batter to complete the milestone in Test cricket. Overall, he has compiled 5,020 runs in 83 Test matches at an average of 38.91. Rahane now has 26 fifties. Among active Indian batters, he is the third-highest run-scorer, behind Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

His Test record in England

The 35-year-old batter, who is making his comeback for India has decent numbers in England. He has scored 818 runs in 16 Tests in England at an average of 28.20. He now has six fifties and a ton in England.

Rahane's performance versus the Aussies

Versus Australia, Rahane has compiled 1,179 runs in 18 Tests at 39.30. The veteran has smashed two hundreds and six fifties against Australia. His best score of 147 came in Melbourne in 2014. Rahane has now played just his second match in a neutral venue. He has slammed his best score and a maiden fifty as well. Rahane has 153 runs in neutral venues.

