Interesting stats of Australia's bowling quartet in Test cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 01, 2023, 11:12 pm 2 min read

Australia will face India in the WTC final

Australia were the first side to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final 2021-23. They would face a star-studded Team India in the summit clash at the Oval, starting June 7. Australia's bowling quartet comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon would be lethal on the Oval track. Here we look at the interesting numbers.

The four pacers have taken 357 wickets (combined)

The bowling quartet of Starc (pacer), Hazlewood (pacer), Cummins (pacer) and Lyon (spinner) has been serving Australia since 2017. They have played together 22 times for Australia in Test cricket. In these matches, the four bowlers have a combined total of 357 wickets at a remarkable average of 27.93. The tally includes a total of 13 five-wicket hauls.

Cummins leads the tally among pacers

Right-arm pacer and Australia's incumbent Test skipper Cummins has taken the most wickets among the four in these matches. He leads the tally with 96 scalps at an average of 23.20. Left-arm seamer Starc is not far behind and has 92 scalps at an average of 28.44. Hazlewood occupies the fourth place, with 82 wickets at an average of 25.21.

Cummins has dismissed Virat Kohli five times

Cummins has had tremendous success against India's best batter, Virat Kohli, in Tests. The right-arm pacer has uprooted Kohli as many as five times. He has kept the former Indian skipper on the back foot, conceding 82 runs off 247 balls. The tally includes a total of 207 dot balls. Kohli averages just 16.40 against Cummins in Tests.

Cummins has been all over Kohli

It is worth noting that Cummins has dismissed Kohli seven times across formats in international cricket (one dismissal each in ODI and T20I cricket). However, the latter's average improves to 35.42 in this regard.

One of the most successful off-spinners

Lyon is among the most successful spinners in Test cricket. The off-spinner has snapped up 482 wickets from 119 Tests at an average of 31.23. The tally includes 19 five-wicket hauls. When playing with Australia's pace trio, Lyon has taken 87 wickets (third-most among the four) at an average of 35.16. Four of his 19 fifers have come in this regard.

Contribution in winning cause

Australia have won 13 of 22 Tests, with all Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins, and Lyon around. The four bowlers took a combined total of 244 wickets at an incredible average of 22.73 in these matches (Starc: 74, Cummins: 59, Lyon: 57, and Hazlewood: 54).