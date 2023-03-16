Sports

How Rohit Sharma has fared against Adam Zampa in ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 16, 2023, 06:22 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma has the third-most ODI runs against Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will look to make a significant mark in the upcoming three-match home ODI series versus Australia, starting March 17. While he will miss the opener due to personal reasons, the dasher would be available for the final two games. His battle with leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be to watch out for. Here we decode their battle.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit is arguably one of the finest openers, and his records across formats state the same.

He has particularly enjoyed tackling the Aussie bowlers in the format.

Meanwhile, Zampa has been Australia's lead spinner in ODI cricket for quite a while.

He has enjoyed considerable success against the Indian opener and would like to dominate him in the upcoming series as well.

How Rohit has fared versus Zampa

Zampa has dismissed Rohit four times in just nine ODI meetings. All these dismissals have been recorded on Indian soil. No other spinner has dismissed the veteran as many or more times in ODIs. However, Rohit has been aggressive against him, scoring 119 runs off 124 deliveries. However, his average of 29.75 against the leggie is a cause of concern.

Rohit's numbers versus leg-spinners

Interestingly, Rohit's overall numbers versus leggies are sensational in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has garnered 799 ODI runs versus leg-spinners at 66.58. While he has fallen prey to them 12 times in 50 innings, he boasts a strike rate of 98.52. The average comes considerably down against Zampa. Notably, the wrist-spinner has overall dismissed Rohit five times in 12 international meetings.

Rohit averages over 61 versus Australia

Rohit has tallied 2,208 runs in 40 ODIs versus Australia (100s: 8, 50s: 8). His average of 61.33 is the highest among batters with 600 or more ODI runs against them. He is the only batter to date with an ODI double-ton against them (209 in Bengaluru, 2013). Only Sachin Tendulkar (3,077) and WI's Desmond Haynes (2,262) have collected more ODI runs against Australia.

Zampa's numbers versus India

Meanwhile, Zampa owns 27 wickets in 16 ODIs versus Australia at 32. His economy rate in this regard reads 5.64. The tally includes a four-fer as well. In India, Zampa owns 20 wickets in just 11 ODIs (ER: 5.78).

Their overall numbers in ODI cricket

In a career spanning nearly 16 years, Rohit has racked up 9,782 runs from 241 ODIs at 48.91. His tally of 30 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Virat Kohli (46) and Sachin Tendulkar (49). Zampa currently owns 127 wickets in 76 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.44. The tally includes six 4-wicket hauls and a fifer as well.