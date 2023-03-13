Sports

WPL 2023, DC vs RCB: Meg Lanning elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 13, 2023, 07:01 pm 2 min read

The DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to square off in the ninth match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. DCW are coming off a 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants Women, while RCBW still eye their maiden win of the tournament. DCW skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to field.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host the fifth encounter (7:30 PM IST). The venue boasts an average first innings total of 179. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

Here are the two teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose. Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.

Delhi Capitals Women squad

Delhi Capitals Women squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi.

RCB Women squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women squad: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk.