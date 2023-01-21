Sports

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma slams his 48th ODI half-century

Jan 21, 2023

The Indian captain starred with a 51-run knock in Raipur

India thrashed New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, to seal the three-match series 2-0. The hosts comfortably chased down 109 after bowling out the Kiwis. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill powered India's chase with a 72-run stand. The Indian captain starred with a 51-run knock, slamming his 48th half-century in ODIs. Here are the stats.

A brisk knock by Rohit

Rohit led India from the front in the chase. He counter-attacked the Kiwi bowlers, with Gill being watchful. The former brought up his 48th half-century in ODI cricket in the 13th over (by Mitchell Santner). It was his 18th ODI fifty at home (India). Rohit now has six 50+ scores against NZ in the format. He smashed a 50-ball 51 (7 fours, 2 sixes).

Another fruitful start for India

Rohit and Gill added 72 runs for the opening wicket in the chase. The duo has been giving India solid starts in 50-over cricket. A look at their opening stands this season - 143, 33, 95, 60, and 72.

Rohit has over 9,600 ODI runs

In the third ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit surpassed South African legend AB de Villiers (9,577) in terms of ODI runs. The former overtook Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (9,619) in the first ODI against NZ. Rohit now owns 9,681 from 240 ODIs at an average of 48.64. He owns 29 centuries and 48 fifties in ODIs. The tally also includes three double-tons.

Most ODI sixes in India

In the series opener, Rohit also broke a long-standing record of MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain. Dhoni smashed 123 sixes in ODI cricket in India. Rohit, who broke Dhoni's record, now has the most ODI sixes in India (127). He reached the landmark in the third over bowled by Henry Shipley. Rohit smacked an incredible six over extra cover on the final delivery.