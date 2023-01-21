Sports

Harry Tector smashes seventh 50-plus score in eight ODIs: Stats

Harry Tector has breached the 1,000-run mark in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Irish middle-order batter Harry Tector scored a brisk 61-ball 75 in the second of three-match ODIs against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Notably, it's his seventh fifty-plus score in a span of eight ODI innings. The 23-year-old is now the fastest to reach 1,000 runs in men's ODIs for Ireland. His knock guided the visitors to 294/7 in 50 overs. We decode his stats in ODIs.

Fastest Irishman to 1,000 ODI runs

Tector breached the 1,000-run mark in his 25th inning, becoming the fastest Irishman to attain the feat. He bettered Paul Stirling and Ed Joyce (29 each), William Porterfield (33), and Kevin O'Brien (36). He is the joint-sixth-fastest to reach 1,000 ODI runs. He shares this record with Andrew Jones, Navjot Sidhu, Mike Atherton, Shreyas Iyer, Nasir Jamshed, Aaron Jones, and Gerhard Erasmus.

Why does this story matter?

Tector has surpassed Irish greats quite early in his career.

He is a phenomenal talent and his consistency deserves a mention.

This was his seventh fifty-plus score in his last eight ODI outings. His last eight scores in ODIs read 75, 101*, 108, 4, 113, 52, 54*, and 53.

He is making each of his opportunities count in 50-over cricket.

A stupendous knock from Tector

Coming to bat at 125/2, Tector dealt in boundaries at frequent intervals as he brought up his eighth half-century in ODIs. He hammered a six and a four off Brad Evans to get past 70. A slower one from Tendai Chatara pulled curtains to his innings. However, the damage was done as Tector compiled 75 off 61 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a six.

A look at his ODI numbers

Tector debuted against England in 2020. The right-handed batter has since amassed 1,071 runs across 25 matches. He averages a stellar 53.55 (SR: 80.70). He has clobbered three tons and eight fifties (HS: 113 vs New Zealand). Tector has slammed 476 runs at home, averaging 59.50. He has tallied 519 and 76 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 57.66 and 25.33, respectively.

Seventh-highest batting average in ODIs (min 1,000 runs)

As per ESPNcricinfo, Tector (53.55) has the seventh-highest batting average in men's ODIs among players with a minimum of 1,000 runs to their name. He ranks behind Shubman Gill (71.37), Rassie van der Dussen (69.31), Ryan ten Doeschate (67.00), Babar Azam (59.41), Virat Kohli (57.79), and Michael Bevan (53.58).

How has the second ODI panned out?

Put to bat, Ireland had a desirable 104-run opening stand. Stephen Doheny (84) continued the onslaught as Ireland raced past 180. A solid cameo by George Dockrell (19-ball 30) got them to a respectable total. For Zimbabwe, pacer Chatara (3/51) emerged as the pick of the lot. Hosts Zimbabwe suffered an early blow, but Innocent Kaia and Chamu Chibhabha have truncated the chase.