India thrash New Zealand in 2nd ODI, seal three-match series

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 21, 2023, 06:25 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning 51 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India thrashed New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, to seal the three-match series 2-0. The hosts comfortably chased down 109 after bowling out the Kiwis. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill powered India's chase with a 72-run stand. Earlier, Mohammed Shami took three wickets. India have registered their seventh successive ODI series win at home.

The summary of 2nd ODI

Shami and Mohammed Siraj were on the money after India elected to field. Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur then joined the duo as NZ were reduced to 15/5. Their top five batters departed in single figures. Glenn Phillips (36), Michael Bracewell (22), and Mitchell Santner (27) were the only positives for NZ, who perished on 108. Rohit and Gill made the chase one-sided.

Three wickets for Shami

Shami snapped up three wickets for 18 runs in six overs. He also bowled a maiden over in the match. The right-arm seamer dismissed Finn Allen﻿ and Daryl Mitchell at the start before returning to remove Bracewell in the 19th over. Pandya and Sundar scalped two wickets each. Besides, Kuldeep, Siraj, and Thakur took a wicket apiece.

Shami back among wickets

This is the first time since July 2022 (3/31 vs ENG, The Oval) that Shami has taken more than two wickets in an ODI. His bowling figures since the Oval ODI (before the Raipur ODI) read 1/48, 0/38, 1/67, 0/43, 2/20, and 1/69.

Indian seamers rattle NZ

New Zealand were reduced to 15/5, the lowest score by a team at the fall of fifth wicket against India in ODI cricket. They surpassed England on the list, who recorded 26/5 against India at The Oval in 2022.

Rohit leads from the front

Rohit led India from the front in the chase. He counter-attacked the Kiwi bowlers, with Gill being watchful. The former brought up his 48th half-century in ODI cricket in the 13th over (by Mitchell Santner). It was his 18th ODI fifty at home (India). Rohit now has six 50+ scores against NZ in the format. He smashed a 50-ball 51 (7 fours, 2 sixes).

Another fruitful start for India

Rohit and Gill added 72 runs for the opening wicket in the chase. The duo has been giving India solid starts in 50-over cricket. A look at their opening stands this season - 143, 33, 95, 60, and 72.

50th venue in India to host an international

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur hosted the second ODI between India and New Zealand. Interestingly, this is the 50th ground in India to host a men's ODI. Only England has more than 20 venues dedicated to international cricket (22).

What about India's batting?

Virat Kohli looked solid after skipper Rohit departed in the 15th over. The former's stroke-making was clean as he struck two boundaries. However, Santner dismissed Kohli once again in the series. He bowled a stunner that outfoxed Kohli (stumped). Ishan Kishan (8*) then joined forces with Gill (36*) to propel India to a comfortable win. India got home in the 21st over.

Seventh consecutive ODI series win at home

India have finally won a bilateral ODI series after losing in Bangladesh and New Zealand. Besides, the Men in Blue have clinched their seventh consecutive ODI series win at home. They last lost an ODI series in home conditions in March 2019 (2-3 to Australia). Overall, India and New Zealand have clashed in 115 ODIs, with the former winning 57 of them.