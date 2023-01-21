Sports

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Mohammed Shami's three-fer decimates Kiwis

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 21, 2023, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Shami dismissed Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, and Michael Bracewell (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India bowled out New Zealand for `108 in the 2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The Indian seamers ran through the NZ batting line-up, hitting good length consistently. Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who was under the scanner for his inconsistency, took three wickets. He was the pick of India's bowlers in Raipur. Here are the key stats.

Shami dismisses Allen, Mitchell, and Bracewell

Shami snapped up three wickets for 18 runs in six overs. He also bowled a maiden over in the match. The right-arm seamer dismissed Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell at the start before returning to remove Bracewell in the 19th over. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar scalped two wickets each. Besides, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur took a wicket apiece.

Indian seamers rattle NZ

New Zealand were reduced to 15/5, the lowest score by a team at the fall of fifth wicket against India in ODI cricket. They surpassed England on the list, who recorded 26/5 against India at The Oval in 2022.

Shami back among wickets

This is the first time since July 2022 (3/31 vs ENG, The Oval) that Shami has taken more than two wickets in an ODI. His bowling figures since the Oval ODI (before the Raipur ODI) read 1/48, 0/38, 1/67, 0/43, 2/20, and 1/69.

Shami races to 159 ODI wickets

Shami, who made his ODI debut in 2013, has been India's go-to bowler in 50-over cricket. He is known to produce crucial breakthroughs in the Powerplay. Shami has now raced to 159 wickets from 87 ODIs at an average of 25.95. His economy rate reads 5.60. The tally includes 9 four-wicket hauls and a solitary haul of five wickets.