Sports

BBL: Matthew Short becomes third player to get this double

BBL: Matthew Short becomes third player to get this double

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 17, 2023, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Short made his BBL debut back in 2014 (Source: Twitter/@BBL)

Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Matthew Short has scripted history by becoming just the third player to smash 400 runs and take 10 wickets in a Big Bash League (BBL) season. He accomplished the milestone during his side's clash against Sydney Sixers on Tuesday (January 17). Short, who is an off-spinner, dismissed Josh Philippe (1) to complete 10 wickets this season. Here are further details.

Short strikes in his first over

Short has been on a roll in the ongoing season, and his numbers are nothing but sensational. Meanwhile, he got the milestone by dismissing Philippe in the opening over of the contest. The wicketkeeper-batter Philippe couldn't execute the pull shot as his stumps were rattled. He perished with just three runs on the board as Short joined the elite list.

How he has fared this season?

Short, who stood in his 12th game this season, averages just over 20 with the ball (Best figures: 3/14). Moreover, his economy rate is under seven. With 418 runs at 41.8, the right-handed batter is also currently the highest run-scorer of the season. 146.15 read his strike rate before the contest. The tally includes two fifties and a hundred as well.

Who are the others in the elite list?

Hobart Hurricanes' D'Arcy Short and Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis are the only other players with at least 400 runs and 10 wickets in a BBL season. Interestingly, both players reached the landmark in the 2018-19 season. Stoinis mustered 533 runs alongside scalping 14 wickets in 13 outings. D'Arcy returned with 637 runs and 10 wickets in 15 games.

A look at Short's BBL career

Meanwhile, Short made his BBL debut back in 2014 for Melbourne Renegades. He hardly got any chances in the franchise as he played just six games in four seasons. His fortunes changed after switching to Adelaide Strikers in 2018. Short, who has played 65 BBL games, owns 1,369 runs at 24.44 (50s: 7, 100: 1). The tally also includes 21 wickets.