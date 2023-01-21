Sports

Australian Open 2023, Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov: Key stats

Australian Open 2023, Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 21, 2023, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Novak Djokovic reached the 4th round of the Australian Open 2023 (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Novak Djokovic reached the 4th round of the Australian Open 2023 on Saturday. Serbian ace Djokovic trounced Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to progress. Djokovic was made to work hard in the first set before making things easier. He won 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. The former world number one is chasing a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Here's more.

Key numbers for Djokovic

Djokovic, who has lifted the Australian Open crown a record nine times, has extended his win-loss tally to 85-8. Overall at Grand Slams, Djokovic has raced to a tally of 337-47. In terms of the ATP Tour H2H record versus Dimitrov, Djokovic has extended his tally to 10-1. The pair's previous meeting was at the 2019 Paris Masters which the Djoker won 7-6, 6-4.

Three consecutive wins post return

In January 2022, the border authorities in Australia canceled Djokovic's visa upon arrival. He was sent to immigration detention before his lawyers filed an appeal. Although his team won the case, the government re-canceled his visa. The judges rejected Djokovic's appeal thereafter. The Serbian had been cleared to compete at the Australian Open this time. And, he has returned with a bang!

37 consecutive wins in Australia

Earlier this month, Djokovic won the Adelaide International 1 after beating Sebastian Korda in the final. Djokovic won his second title in Adelaide after sealing the tournament back in 2007. Djokovic is now tied with Rafael Nadal for the fourth-most men's singles titles in the Open Era (92). The Serbian has now won 37 consecutive matches in Australia.

Djokovic eyes his 10th Australian Open title

Djokovic could become the only man with 10 titles at the Australian Open. So far, he has three more titles than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). He could just be the second man after Nadal with 10 or more titles at a major. Overall (men or women), Djokovic is only behind Margaret Court, who owns 11 titles at the Australian Open.