Adelaide International 2, Belinda Bencic ousts Garbine Muguruza: Key stats

Belinda Bencic seeks her seventh singles title (Source: Twitter/@BelindaBencic)

Eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic overpowered two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in the first round of the women's singles match at Adelaide International 2. The world number 13 beat Muguruza 6-3, 6-4 to storm into the last 16 of the WTA 500 event. Bencic lately suffered a straight-set defeat to Iga Swiatek in the maiden edition of the United Cup. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Bencic fired 10 aces to Muguruza's eight. Both conceded two double faults each. Bencic commanded a stellar 89% and 91% win on her first and second serves, respectively. She also converted each of her two break points. She gained 41 service points and 20 receiving points. Overall, Bencic collected 61 points to Muguruza's 39.

Here's the head-to-head record

Bencic now enjoys a 3-1 win-loss record over world number 58 Muguruza in WTA head-to-head series. Their maiden meet was in the 2015 Tokyo quarter-finals, with Bencic winning in straight sets. Muguruza won their second meet in R32 in 2018 Tokyo. Bencic sealed an emphatic 6-1, 6-3 triumph in R16 2022 Toronto. And now, she stamped another comprehensive win to extend her dominance.

A look at Bencic's women's singles career

Bencic has a 355-191 win-loss record. The 25-year-old has won five titles in her women's singles career (2022 - Charleston; 2021 - Olympics; 2019 - Dubai, Moscow; 2015 - Eastbourne, Toronto). Bencic has ended up as a runner-up on nine occasions: 2022 Berlin; 2021 -Adelaide, Berlin; 2019 - Mallorca; 2018 - Luxembourg; 2016 - St. Petersburg; 2015 -Hertogenbosch, Tokyo [Pan Pacific]; 2014 - Tianjin.