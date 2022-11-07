Sports

Holger Rune overpowers Novak Djokovic, wins Paris Masters: Key Stats

Holger Rune overpowers Novak Djokovic, wins Paris Masters: Key Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 07, 2022, 11:59 am 3 min read

Holger Rune won his maiden ATP 1000 Masters title (Source: Twitter/@pmouratoglou)

Teen sensation Holger Rune stunned Novak Djokovic to claim his maiden Paris Masters title on Sunday. The Dane staged an epic comeback to down the 21-time Grand Slam winner 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. He seized his third ATP title, with each of those coming in 2022. Rune, who started 2022 with a world ranking of 103, breached the Top 10 on Monday. Here's more.

Stats Key stats from the match

Rune fired 17 winners to Djokovic's six in his two fours 33 minutes battle. However, he conceded seven double faults in comparison to sixth-seeded Djokovic (2). Notably, he converted each of his three break points Rune seized a total of 92 points, including 68 from serves to outclass the six-time Paris Masters winner Djokovic.

Journey Rune's journey in the tournament

In R64, Rune stunned Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3). He trounced 10th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz and seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev in straight sets in R32 and R16, respectively. He was handed a walkover by Spaniard Alcaraz in the quarter-finals. Rune then hammered eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals. Lastly, he overcame Djokovic to win his maiden ATP 1000 title.

Wins Rune's distinguishable run of late

What's worth noting is that Rune was playing in his fourth consecutive ATP Tour final, having reached the final summit in Sofia, Stockholm, Basel, and now Paris. He claimed the top honor in Stockholm and Paris. He has won 19 of his past 21 matches. The titular win in Paris has lifted him to a career-high number 10 in the ATP Rankings.

Do you know? Sensational Rune inks these records

As per ATP, Rune has become the first player on record (since 1973) to beat five Top 10 opponents at a tournament outside of the Nitto ATP Finals. Plus, he is the first player from Denmark to breach the Top 10 ATP Rankings.

Information Rune pips tennis greats

As per ATP, only two players have entered the Top 10 at a younger age than Rune - Rafael Nadal (18) and Alcaraz (18). Rune has beaten Djokovic, Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Andy Roddick, Marat Safin, and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Do you know? Rune settles the score with Djokovic

Rune has bettered his head-to-head record against Djokovic to 1-1, after suffering a four-set defeat in their maiden meet in the 2021 US Open.

2022 39th tour-level win in 2022

Rune has raced to a 39-24 win-loss record on the ATP Tour in 2022. As for Grand Slams, Rune bowed out in the quarter-finals at the Roland Garros, which is now his best run in a Major. He exited in the first rounds at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He tasted a third-round exit in US Open. Overall, Rune owns a 50-38 record.