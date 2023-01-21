Sports

2nd ODI: India bowl out New Zealand for 108

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 21, 2023, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Shami took three wickets for 18 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India bowled out New Zealand for `108 in the 2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The Indian seamers ran through the NZ batting line-up, firing a barrage of good-length deliveries. Mohammed Shami shone with three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya were among wickets. Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner scored some crucial runs for the Kiwis.

NZ sturggle in the Powerplay (0-10)

Shami and Siraj were on the money after Indian captain Rohit Sharma elected to field. Pandya and Thakur then joined the duo as New Zealand were reduced to 15/5. Each of their top batters departed without reaching double figures. Interestingly, only one boundary (four) was scored in the first 10 overs. Conway smashed that off Thakur in the ninth over.

Lowest score at the fall of fifth wicket against India

NZ's 15/5 is the lowest score by a team at the fall of fifth wicket against India in ODI cricket. They surpassed England on the list, who recorded 26/5 against India at The Oval in 2022.

What happened in the middle overs?

New Zealand's hero from the first ODI, Michael Bracewell, looked solid in Raipur too. He scored a 30-ball 22 before Shami got rid of him in the 19th over. Mitchell Santner, who also fared well in the series opener, scored 27 off 39 balls. Pandya dismissed him in the 31st over. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner, respectively.

Shami takes three wickets

Pace spearhead Shami was the pick of India's bowlers in Raipur. He snapped up three wickets for 18 runs in six overs. Shami also bowled a maiden over in the match. Pandya and Sundar scalped two wickets each. The former bowled as many as three maiden overs to choke the Kiwis. Besides, Kuldeep, Siraj, and Thakur took a wicket apiece.

50th venue in India to host an international

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is hosting the second ODI between India and New Zealand. Interestingly, this is the 50th ground in India to host a men's ODI. Only England has more than 20 venues dedicated to international cricket (22).