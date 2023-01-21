Australian Open 2023: Caroline Garcia through to the 4th round
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open 2023 on Saturday. Garcia came from behind to beat Laura Seigemund 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Fourth seed Garcia has reached the 4th round in Melbourne for just the second time after 2018. Garcia, who won the 2022 WTA Finals, will be relieved after making a comeback today. Here's more.
Key match stats
Garcia served six aces compared to Siegemund's two. However, Garcia committed four double faults to Siegemund's zero. Garcia had a 70% win on the first serve and converted 4/10 break points. She won a total of 85 points.
Key numbers for Caroline Garcia
Garcia has now extended her win-loss tally at AO to 15-11. Overall, the 2022 US Open semi-finalist has a record of 56-42 at the Grand Slams. In terms of the H2H record, Garcia now holds a 2-0 record. She had earlier beaten Siegemund 6-3, 6-1 at the 2021 French Open.