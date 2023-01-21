Sports

Australian Open 2023: Caroline Garcia through to the 4th round

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 21, 2023, 04:13 pm 1 min read

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia is through to the fourth round (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open 2023 on Saturday. Garcia came from behind to beat Laura Seigemund 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Fourth seed Garcia has reached the 4th round in Melbourne for just the second time after 2018. Garcia, who won the 2022 WTA Finals, will be relieved after making a comeback today. Here's more.

Key match stats

Garcia served six aces compared to Siegemund's two. However, Garcia committed four double faults to Siegemund's zero. Garcia had a 70% win on the first serve and converted 4/10 break points. She won a total of 85 points.

Key numbers for Caroline Garcia

Garcia has now extended her win-loss tally at AO to 15-11. Overall, the 2022 US Open semi-finalist has a record of 56-42 at the Grand Slams. In terms of the H2H record, Garcia now holds a 2-0 record. She had earlier beaten Siegemund 6-3, 6-1 at the 2021 French Open.