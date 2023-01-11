Sports

Adelaide International 2: Presenting the women's singles quarter-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 11, 2023, 03:09 pm 3 min read

Badosa has won in R16 (Source: Twitter/@AdelaideTennis)

Paula Badosa of Spain and number five seed Daria Kasatkina have reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday. Badosa beat Kaia Kanepi in straight sets as Kasatkina edged past Barbora Krejcikova. Earlier, Danielle Collins beat Jil Teichmann to reach the last eight. Veronika Kudermetova also progressed after getting a walkover and Petra Kvitova prevailed as well. We present the quarter-finalists.

Badosa takes down Kanepi

Badosa overcame veteran Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 in an hour and 23 minutes. As per WTA, Badosa survived 27 winners from Kanepi. Badosa smashed 22 winners and just eight unforced errors in the match. She also served 10 aces to Kanepi's one. Badosa also converted five out of nine break points. In terms of H2H, her record versus Kanepi reads 1-1.

Next up for Badosa is Beatriz Haddad Maia

Next up for Badosa is Beatriz Haddad Maia, who overcame Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5. Maia served four aces, committed three double faults, and has a 71% win on the first serve. She also saved 3/12 break points. Maia claimed here maiden win over Anisimova, losing twice earlier in 2019 Bogota and 2022 Doha. Badosa will meet Haddad Maia for the first time.

Daria Kasatkina claims victory

Kasatkina knocked out 2019 French Open winner Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5. Kasatkina hit six aces and converted four of her seven break points. She also had zero double faults compared to Krejcikova's 3. Kasatkina had a 73% win on the first serve. In terms of H2H record, Kasatkina enjoyed her maiden win over Krejcikova, losing her previous match in 2021 Cincinnati.

Kasatkina to face Kvitova next

Kasatkina will take on Kvitova in the last eight. She has a 0-1 record against Kvitova, losing at the 2018 Madrid Open. Kvitova was winning 7-6 versus Qinwen Zheng, who had to retire thereafter post an injury. Zheng had served five aces and clocked a better percentage on her first-serve win at 82. Both players converted two break points each.

Collins advances to the last eight

Collins eked out a 6-3, 7-6 win over Teichmann. Number 10 seed Collins had to take seven match points to claim victory. Collins didn't lose serve in the first set against Teichmann. She also came from 3-1 down in the second set, winning four straight games to put herself on the brink of victory. Collins committed six double faults and converted 4/11 break points.

Collins to face Kudermetova next

Collins, who now owns a 2-1 win-loss record over Teichmann, will be facing Kudermetova next. She has a 0-1 record against Kudermetova, losing at the 2021 Miami Open. Kudermetova received a walkover from Ekaterina Alexandrova and will hope to regain fitness ahead of a crunch battle versus Collins. In the round of 32, she defeated Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Bencic through to the last eight as well

Belinda Bencic is also through to the quarters, overcoming Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3. Bencic served six aces and clocked 3 double faults compared to her opponent's two. She had a 77% win on the first serve and converted 5/10 break points. Bencic will next face the winner between Caroline Garcia and Katerina Siniakova, scheduled today.