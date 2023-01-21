Sports

Pakistan Super League 2023: Everything you need to know

Jan 21, 2023

Lahore Qalandars won their maiden PSL title in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@lahoreqalandars)

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 is set to commence on February 13. Multan Sultans will host defending champions Lahore Qalandars in a rematch of the 2022 final in the tournament opener. Notably, the 2023 edition will be hosted across four venues, after being restricted to two in the last two seasons due to COVID-19. Here are the complete details.

Here are the key dates

As stated, the tournament beings on February 13. The final league match will take place between Qalandars and Karachi Kings on March 12. The top two teams will partake in the Qualifier on March 15. The third and fourth-placed sides will participate in Eliminator 1 on March 16, with Eliminator 2 scheduled on March 17. The finale takes place on March 19.

What about the venues?

The PSL 2023 matches will take place in Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan. As per ESPNcricinfo, a total of 11 matches will be played in Rawalpindi, with Karachi and Lahore hosting nine matches each. Meanwhile, Multan will host five matches. The knockouts will be held in Lahore.

Quetta, Peshawar won't host any matches

The schedule has been designed such that four sides, namely Islamabad United, Qalandars, Sultans, and Kings get to play five games each at home. Quetta and Peshawar won't have any home fixtures since their venues aren't ready yet to host high-profile matches. However, they are expected to be match-ready by PSL 2024.

PSL schedule was chalked out in December 2022

The PSL schedule was set up in December last year, before the current PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, replaced Ramiz Raja. There has been only one minor change by the new PCB management. Qalandars, who were set to play back-to-back matches on February 19-20, will play those matches on February 19 and 21. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi on February 20.

Qalandars won their maiden title in 2022

Qalandars beat Sultans by 42 runs to lift their maiden PSL title in the 2022 edition. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged Player of the Tournament. The Multan Sultans skipper hoarded 546 runs at 68.25 (50s: 7). Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer (588 runs at 45.23), while his teammate Shaheen Afridi bagged the most wickets (20 scalps at 19.70).