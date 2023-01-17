Sports

ZIM vs IRE, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Jan 17, 2023

The series is not a part of the World Cup Super League (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe are gearing up to host Ireland in the opener of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday (January 18). Having clinched the T20I leg 2-1, the home side would be high on confidence and are seeking another series win. The Irish side, on the other hand, would fight for redemption. Here we look at the preview of the series opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Harare Sports Club will host this duel. All three games of the T20I leg were played at the same venue that saw batters struggling for quick runs. 168 ODIs have been played at this venue, with the average first-innings score being 230. Chasing sides has emerged winners 86 times. The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website (12:45 PM IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides are absolutely neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs is concerned. Zimbabwe and Ireland have so far clashed in 16 ODIs, recording seven wins apiece. While one of their clashes got washed out due to rain, they played out a tie back in 2007. Their last ODI series, in 2021, resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Can the Irish team turn up?

Though the Irish side lost the T20I leg, they walked away with several positives. The likes of Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, and Mark Adair have been in fine form lately, and many eyes will be on them. For Zimbabwe, Ryan Burl and Craig Ervine are the players to watch out for. Notably, this series is not a part of the World Cup Super League.

A look at the Probable XIs

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Clive Mandande (wicket-keeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, and Brad Evans. Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Graham Hume

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

All-rounder Sean Williams was impressive in ODIs last year, scoring 271 runs in eight games at 33.87. Ryan Burl took 10 ODI wickets last year at 20.9. He also accumulated 204 runs with the bat. For Ireland, Harry Tector smashed 384 ODI runs at 76.80 last year. Off-spinner Andy McBrine was brilliant in the bowling department, scalping 11 wickets in six games in 2022.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Clive Mandande, Craig Ervine, Harry Tector (VC), Paul Stirling, Ryan Burl (C), Sean Williams, Curtis Campher, Tendai Chatara, Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Joshua Little. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Lorcan Tucker, Craig Ervine (VC), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ryan Burl, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher (C), Tendai Chatara, Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Joshua Little.