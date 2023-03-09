Sports

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja's ton power visitors

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja's ton power visitors

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 09, 2023, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Khawaja slammed his 14th century in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia racked up 255/4 (90) after electing to bat on Day 1 of the 4th Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The visitors were powered by opener Usman Khawaja, who registered a patient, yet impactful century. Khawaja, who batted throughout the day, was supported by Cameron Green (49*) in the final session. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami took two wickets for India.

A balanced knock by Khawaja

Khawaja started cautiously after Australia elected to bat. While his opening partner Travis Head came out all guns blazing, Khawaja remained watchful. He firmly held one end as Head (32) and Marnus Labuschagne (3) departed in quick succession. Khawaja shared a 79-run stand with Steven Smith (38), while Peter Handscomb managed 17. Khawaja completed his century off 246 balls in the final session.

Three 50+ scores in the series

Khawaja, who was dropped following the Ashes 2019, made a surprise comeback in Australia's Test team in January last year. And, he has been unstoppable ever since. The left-handed batter now has three 50+ scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series (1, 5, 81, 6, 60, 0, and 104*). He also displaced Indian captain Rohit Sharma as the highest run-scorer of the series.

Khawaja attains these feats

As per Cricbuzz, Khawaja has become the first Australian left-handed batter to score a Test century in India in 12 Tests and 13 years. Marcus North was the last batter to do so (in Bengaluru in the 2010/11 series). Khawaja is also the first Australian opener to score a century against India in the format since 2015.

First Test ton against India

Khawaja has become the first Australian to score a century in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. He is overall the second batter after Rohit to do so. Interestingly, the former has slammed his first Test ton against India. Khawaja now has 455 runs against India from eight Tests at an average of 35.00. His average improves to 42.83 in India.

Shami takes three wickets

Unlike the previous three Tests, the Indian bowlers toiled for wickets on Day 1 in Ahmedabad. Shami was the pick of their bowlers, having taken two wickets for 65 runs in 17 overs, including two maidens. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket apiece. Besides, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel could not find any success.

Jadeja once again dismisses Smith

Jadeja dismissed Smith, who looked set on 38 (135). The Indian spinner has now removed Smith seven times in the format, the joint-third-most along with Pakistan's Yasir Shah. Notably, Ashwin has dismissed Smith eight times in the format.