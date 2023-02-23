Sports

Australia name squad for India ODIs; Marsh, Maxwell return

Australia have announced their 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India, starting March 17. Veteran all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh make their long-awaited return, having recovered from their respective injuries. Jhye Richardson, who made his last Australia appearance in June 2022, also returns to the side. Injured Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

With the ODI World Cup taking place later this year in India, Australia would view this series as a great preparation opportunity.

The players will also look to make a mark to stake a claim in the WC squad.

Meanwhile, Australia have had a hard time in the ongoing Test leg of the tour, having lost the first two of the four Tests.

Return of all-rounders

Marsh and Maxwell missed significant time during the home summer due to ankle and leg injuries, respectively. Both all-rounders subsequently underwent surgeries and would now be raring to return to action. Notably, both Marsh and Maxwell have been vital cogs of Australia's white-ball teams, with both all-rounders having over 10 years of experience in international cricket.

Richardson back in the mix

Richardson has not played for Australia since the white-ball leg of their tour of Sri Lanka last year. Though the right-arm pacer has shown promise in his career, injuries have consistently sidelined him. The 26-year-old has been brilliant in ODIs, having scalped 27 wickets in just 16 appearances at an impressive economy rate of 29.37. His economy rate reads 5.87.

What did George Bailey say?

"With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation," selection chief George Bailey said. "Glenn, Mitchell, and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October."

Josh Hazlewood ruled out

Meanwhile, veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series due to an Achilles injury. The same ruled him out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. While he warmed the benches in the first two matches, he got officially ruled out of the series ahead of the third contest. Hazlewood is now expected to return at IPL 2023.

David Warner expected to regain fitness

David Warner has returned home after being concussed and suffering a hairline fracture in his elbow during the second Test. However, he is expected to get fit for the ODI series and hence, he has been named in the squad. Travis Head seems certain to partner him, having thrived as an opener during Australia's last ODI series in November.

Australia ODI squad for India series

Australia ODI squad for India series: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.