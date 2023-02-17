Sports

Ashwin dismisses Smith for 7th time in Tests, scripts record

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 17, 2023, 02:17 pm 3 min read

Ashwin dismissed Smith for a duck (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first innings of the ongoing second Test versus India. Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of him. Notably, Ashwin became the first-ever bowler to dismiss Smith twice for a duck in Tests. Here we look at how the two greats have fared against each other.

Why does this story matter?

While Smith is arguably the finest Test batter going around, Ashwin holds the same status in the bowling department.

The latter is particularly lethal in home conditions and his numbers state the same.

Meanwhile, Smith has also fared well in Asian conditions and still owns a terrific record in India.

However, he has struggled against Indian spinners in recent times.

Ashwin vs Smith in Tests

Ashwin has so far dismissed Smith seven times in just 22 meetings in whites. While no other spinner has dismissed the Aussie more often, veteran England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are ahead of Ashwin in this regard. Both Englishmen have dismissed Smith nine times apiece. Meanwhile, Smith owns 419 Test runs versus Ashwin at 59.85. He strikes at 58.76 against the offie.

How have they fared in Indian conditions?

Ashwin has dismissed Smith four times in 13 innings in India. The latter averages 44.5 in this regard. In Australia, the offie has dismissed the veteran batter three times in nine innings. However, Smith holds an edge in this battle as he averages 80.33 versus Ashwin Down Under. Meanwhile, the latter has dismissed Smith for a duck once in Australia as well.

Ashwin's stellar numbers against Australia

Smith's dismissal was Ashwin's 99th Test wicket against Australia (20 matches). Only 39 of these dismissals have come in Australia. Notably, Ashwin is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker in India vs Australia Test matches after Anil Kumble (111). Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh and Nathan Lyon's tallies of 95 scalps in the previous game. The 36-year-old claimed his sixth five-wicket haul versus Australia.

Breakdown of Ashwin's Test scalps

During the series opener, Ashwin became the fastest Indian to complete 450 Test wickets, accomplishing the feat in 89 games (5W: 31, 10W: 7). Ashwin now has over 320 Test scalps on home soil at a 20-plus average. In away Tests (home of the opposition), he has claimed 133 scalps at 32.06. At neutral venues, Ashwin has managed four scalps from a solitary encounter.

Smith averages over 60 in Tests

In a career spanning over a decade, Smith has smoked 8,709 runs from 94 Tests. His average of 60.48 is the third-highest among batters with over 25 Tests. He is only behind Sir Donald Bradman (99.94) and England's Herbert Sutcliffe (60.73) in this regard. Smith owns 30 centuries and 37 half-centuries in the format. The right-handed batter also has a record four Test double-centuries.

His numbers against India

Meanwhile, Smith enjoys playing against India in Test cricket. He has slammed 1,804 runs from 16 Tests at an incredible average of 69.32 against the Indians. The tally includes eight tons and five fifties. In India, Smith owns 722 runs in eight Tests at 55.53. He has garnered 1,082 runs in just eight Tests against India Down Under (Average: 83.23).

How has the game proceeded?

Put to bowl, India brought down Australia to 94/3 at lunch on Day 1. The likes of David Warner (15), Labuschagne (18), and Steve Smith (0) fell cheaply. Travis Head, who replaced Matt Renshaw, departed soon. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja has shone with a valiant fifty. For India, Ashwin and Mohammed Shami equally shared the first four wickets.