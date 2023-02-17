Sports

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal returns for England ODIs: Key stats

Bangladesh have named their squad for the first two matches of the three-game home ODI series against England, starting March 1. Regular skipper Tamim Iqbal has returned to the squad, having recovered from his groin injury. Notably, the southpaw has been away from international cricket since August last year. He would be raring to make a significant mark. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Tamim has been a vital part of Bangladesh's ODI team for over 15 years now.

A groin injury meant the left-handed opener was ruled out of both the Tests and the ODIs against India in December last year.

He featured in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League but was rested for Khulna Tigers' last two fixtures keeping the England series in mind.

Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in ODIs

Tamim, who made his ODI debut in 2007, is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in the format. He has accumulated 8,074 runs in 231 games at 37.03 (SR: 78.65). His tally of 14 tons and 55 ODI fifties is also the highest for a Bangladesh batter. While no other Bangladesh batter owns even 7,000 ODI runs, Shakib Al Hasan (6,835) is second on the list.

Second-highest individual score for Bangladesh

In March 2022, Tamim scored 158 off 136 balls in an ODI against Zimbabwe. This is the second-highest individual score for a Bangladesh player in the format. Litton Das tops the list, having mustered a 143-ball 176 in the same Zimbabwe series. Meanwhile, Tamim is the only Bangladesh batter with multiple (2) scores of 150 or more in ODIs.

His home and away record

Tamim has registered 3,841 runs at 38.41 on home soil. He has accumulated seven tons and 26 fifties at home. In away conditions (home of opposition), he has piled up 3,126 runs at 38.59. He has managed to slam seven tons and 21 fifties. At neutral venues, Tamim has scored 1,107 runs at 29.91, hammering 8 fifties.

Tamim's record versus England

Tamim has played 14 ODIs against England so far, accumulating 488 runs at 34.85. No other Bangladesh batter owns more ODI runs against the Brits. The tally includes a couple of tons and a fifty as well. The left-handed batter has 269 runs at 38.42, 209 runs at 41.80, and 10 runs at 5 in home, away, and neutral ODIs, respectively, against England.

How has he fared as captain?

Tamim, who became Bangladesh's full-time ODI skipper in 2020, has so far guided Bangladesh to 16 wins in 27 games in the format (11 defeats). In these games, he has garnered 893 runs at an average of 35.72. His strike rate reads 77.38. The tally includes one ton and as many as eight fifties. 112 reads his highest score in this regard.

Maiden call-up for Towhid Hridoy

Meanwhile, uncapped batter Towhid Hridoy has also been added to Bangladesh's squad. Spinner Taijul Islam makes a return to the 50-over set-up Yasir Ali, Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed, who were a part of the ODI squad for the India series, were excluded.

Bangladesh's squad for first two England ODIs

Bangladesh's squad for first two England ODIs: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumar Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy