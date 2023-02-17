Sports

NZ vs ENG: Tom Blundell slams his fourth Test ton

Tom Blundell scored his second Test ton against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand's wicket-keeper batter, Tom Blundell, hammered his fourth Test hundred (138) in the first of two-match series against England on Friday. Notably, it's his second Test hundred versus England. He stitched two crucial partnerships, elevating the hosts from a tricky situation. The 32-year-old played a part as New Zealand have fought their way back. We look at his Test stats.

Career-best Test score

Blundell was dealing in boundaries as he tallied a quick-fire 138 off 181 deliveries. His knock was laced with 19 fours and a six while he maintained a strike rate of 76.24. English pacer James Anderson drew curtains to his innings. Blundell registered his highest score in Test cricket. He broke his previous best of 121 against Australia at MCG in 2019.

Blundell keeps the score ticking for NZ

Coming to bat at 83/5, Blundell inked a solid 75-run stand with Devon Conway. The pair piloted the Kiwis past 150 before the latter departed. Blundell then added 24 runs with Michael Bracewell, followed by a brisk 53-run partnership with Scott Kuggeleijn. The former ran a double off Jack Leach to breach the triple figures in 143 deliveries.

A look at his Test numbers

Blundell made his Test debut against West Indies in 2017. He has since amassed 1,502 runs in the format across 23 matches, averaging 45.51 (100s: 4, 50s; 9). At home, Blundell has scored 718 runs in 13 Tests, averaging 44.87. Meanwhile, he has slammed 784 runs in away venues at 46.11. He has clobbered two hundreds and five fifties (HS: 121).

His Test numbers against England

Blundell has thrived in the opportunities against England, scoring 555 runs in merely five Tests at 79.28. He clocked his fifth 50-plus score against England (100s: 2, 50s: 3). Before this inning, his scores against England read 34, 14, 96, 106, 24, 55, and 88*.

Blundell shined in the England tour last year

Blundell had a memorable run in the three-match away series in England last year. The right-handed batter compiled 383 runs while averaging a jaw-dropping 76.60. He notched three fifties and a hundred. Blundell was the second-highest run-getter for the Black Caps, only behind Daryl Mitchell (538). New Zealand, however, suffered a whitewash defeat.

How has the match panned out?

Put to bat, England racked 325/9d in the first innings, with Ben Duckett and Harry Brook slamming half-centuries each. Later, Anderson shone as England reduced NZ to 37/3 at stumps on Day 1. The hosts eventually perished on 306, with Blundell adding 59 runs for the 10th wicket alongside Blair Tickner. In reply, England have started well to extend the lead.