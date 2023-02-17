Sports

NZ vs ENG: Devon Conway clocks fifty in Day-Night Test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 17, 2023, 12:03 pm 2 min read

Conway averages over 55 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand opener Devon Conway scored a gritty fifty in the ongoing opening Test against England. The left-handed batter showcased remarkable resilience as he ended up scoring 77 off 151 balls. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and a maximum. Notably, the ongoing contest is a Day-Night affair. Hence, Conway had to battle against the pink cherry. Here we look at his stats.

A valiant knock from Conway

Batting first in Mount Maunganui, England declared their first innings at 325/9. In reply, the hosts got off to a disastrous start as they were three down with just 31 runs on the board. Conway led New Zealand's fight back with a brilliant knock as he valiantly tackled England pacers. He eventually fell prey to opposition skipper Ben Stokes in the 51st over.

Conway races to 1,227 Test runs

Conway made his Test debut against England in 2021 and slammed a terrific double-ton in his maiden outing. Last year, he became the fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs, accomplishing the feat in just 19 innings. The batter currently owns 1,227 runs in 13 games at a sensational average of 55.77. The tally includes four tons and six fifties.

Highest average among NZ players

Conway's average of 55.77 is the highest among NZ players with 1,000 or more runs in the format. Kane Williamson trails him in this regard, having accumulated 7,651 runs in 91 games at 53.5. No other NZ batter averages 50 or more in this list.

His numbers versus England

Conway has indeed enjoyed playing against England in the longest format. As mentioned, he smoked a double-century on his Test debut against them. He has now raced to 534 runs in six Tests against them at 48.54. The tally includes one ton and three fifties.

How has the game proceeded?

Put on to bat, England declared at 325/9 thanks to Ben Duckett (84), Ollie Pope (42), and Harry Brook (89). Neil Wagner scalped four wickets for NZ. In reply, the hosts were off to a poor start but recovered courtesy of Conway's brilliance. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell smoked a century as the Kiwis went past the 260-run mark. The contest is hanging in balance.