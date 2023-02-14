Sports

ZIM vs WI: Victor Nyauchi claims maiden Test fifer

Written by V Shashank Feb 14, 2023, 08:24 pm 2 min read

Victor Nyauchi has registered career-best figures in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe pacer Victor Nyauchi bagged a sensational fifer (5/56) in the second and final Test against West Indies in Bulawayo on Tuesday. It's his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The right-arm pacer ran down the rival middle and lower order to attain the feat. His effort bundled out West Indies for 292. We look at Nyauchi's stats in Test cricket.

Nyauchi runs riot in Bulawayo

Nyauchi, who took three wickets on Day 2, uprooted both Jason Holder (3) and Gudakesh Motie (12) to unlock the feat. Holder was out on a harmless delivery while Motie mistimed a short ball to be caught at deep square leg. Notably, Nyauchi got the better of Roston Chase (70), Joshua Da Silva (44), and Alzarri Joseph (4) early on.

Decoding his Test numbers

Nyauchi made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2020. He has since pocketed 20 wickets in eight matches while averaging a modest 36.70. Notably, Nyauchi broke his previous best figures of 3/30 which he registered against Afghanistan in 2021. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has featured in 10 ODIs and two T20Is. He owns seven and three scalps in those formats, respectively.

Motie scalps seven in first innings

Left-arm spinner Motie bagged a seven-wicket haul (7/37) on Day 1, restricting Zimbabwe to a paltry 115. Notably, it was the first instance of him taking five or more wickets in an inning in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, those are the best figures by a West Indian bowler against Zimbabwe in red-ball cricket.

How did the second Test pan out?

Opting to bat, hosts Zimbabwe were down to 70/5 at lunch on Day 1. Innocent Kaia (38) was Zimbabwe's top scorer as they crawled to 115. The visitors hammered 292 and took a 177-run lead, riding on half-centuries from Roston Chase and Raymon Reifer. Zimbabwe were all out on 173 to lose the Test match by an innings and four runs.