Jaydev Unadkat released from India Test squad; will play Ranji

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 12, 2023, 06:29 pm 2 min read

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been released from the India Test squad

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been released from the India Test squad. With Saurashtra reaching the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final, Unadkat will feature in the match. Saurashtra will take on Bengal, who defeated Madhya Pradesh on Day 5 in their semi-final clash. The BCCI confirmed the development on Sunday. Unadkat's addition will be a huge boost for Saurashtra. Here's more.

Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, says BCCI

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India's squad for the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the board said. "Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens."

Unadkat has 373 scalps in FC cricket

Unadkat has featured in 100 First-Class games so far. He has claimed 373 scalps at an impressive average of 22.61. He has managed 21 five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 8/39. Unadkat has played 2 matches for India, claiming three scalps.

Saurashtra have reached Ranji 2022-23 final

Saurashtra beat Karnataka by four wickets to reach the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final. Resuming from 123/4, Karnataka were bundled out on 234, setting a 115-run target. Saurashtra were down to 42/5, but Arpit Vasavada played a captain's knock to get them through (117/6). Karnataka slammed 407 in the first innings. Skipper Mayank Agarwal shone with a double-ton. Saurashtra replied with a mammoth 527.